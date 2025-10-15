Aghyaran woman charged with possessing ‘magic mushrooms’

AN Aghyaran woman who was nicknamed the ‘Twelfth Flasher’ after exposing her breast during an Orange parade in Belfast has appeared in court in Enniskillen on drugs charges.

Clodagh Byrne (32), from Tullycar Road, is accused of having a quantity of Psilocybin and Psilocin (otherwise known as magic mushrooms) with intent to supply on July 25, 2024.

A defence barrister told Enniskillen Magistrates Court some time was required to consult fully with Byrne.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and adjourned the case until October 27 when an indication of plea is to be entered.