Aisling wins prestigious accolade at glittering ceremony

AISLING Woodhead of Omagh simply ‘didn’t know how to react’ when her name was called as winner of ‘Best Community Daycare Manager’ at the prestigious Families First Awards at the Titanic Belfast, recently.

Smiling from sheer happiness, Aisling was presented with a beautiful glass award in recognition of her brilliant, diligent and dedicated work as manager of ‘Ladybird Playgroup Omagh’ over the years.

Shining a light on the best within the family industry, the Families First Awards host some of the biggest and best awards ceremonies across the province.

Speaking to the UH, Aisling said that she was ‘absolutely delighted’ to be flying the flag for Tyrone at the awards – and indeed, the small, but thriving, Omagh community playgroup.

“It was a real shock when my name was called out,” Aisling said. “I actually didn’t know how to react, as it was completely unexpected, but I am just over the moon.”

She added, “This brings our playgroup’s awards total to two, as we were crowned ‘Overall Winner’ of ‘Best Community Daycare’ at the Families First Awards in 2018.

“It is truly testament to our hard work.”

Ladybird Playgroup Omagh are a registered charity, and a community playgroup, which caters for children aged two-to-three.

At present, the playgroup are proudly delivering a fun-filled programme called ‘The Eager and Able To Learn’.

“We certainly took a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, but we continued to run our programme regardless,” Aisling continued.

“And we remained open during the second lockdown. When schools and nurseries closed down – we didn’t!”