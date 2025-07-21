BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Alarm raised after dead fish found in local river

  • 21 July 2025
A file photo of a previous pollution incident in a local river. Photo: Sara Turkington
WeAre Tyrone - 21 July 2025
A ‘fish kill’ has been reported on the Derg River.

A spokesperson for the Loughs Agency, which manages the local waterway, confirmed the incident this morning.

The spokesperson said: “Loughs Agency has received a report of a fish kill on the Derg River, Ardstraw.

“Investigations into the cause are currently ongoing in collaboration with the relevant authorities.”

At this stage, there are no other details about the incident.

The Loughs Agency spokesperson added: “Anyone who discovers a dead fish in the area is asked to leave it and contact Loughs Agency directly on +44 (0) 28 71 342100<tel:+442871342100> to arrange collection with a Fishery Officer.”

