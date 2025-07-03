Albanian man claims he was ‘forced’ to grow cannabis in Strabane

DRUGS with a potential street value of £1.2 million were seized at a cannabis factory in Strabane yesterday, the town’s magistrates court has been told.

The PSNI are continuing to search the property on the Knockroe Road following the arrest of two men, believed to be from Albania.

Dorjan Ago, aged 28, and Oktavian Shkombi, 24, both appeared at the court this morning charged in relation to the PSNI searches.

They are charged jointly charged with cultivating a cannabis plant, unlawfully possessing the class B drug, namely cannabis and with possession of the drug with intent to supply.

Appearing in the dock of the court both in grey tracksuit bottoms and tops, the two spoke through an Albanian interpreter.

When the charge was put to them during the short hearing, they acknowledged that they could understand the charges and were helping to grow the plants. But they added that they ’did not know anything else.’

The court was told that both defendants were arrested in the site where the cannabis was growing.

Both made admissions about cultivating the cannabis, and one of them confirmed that he had travelled to Ireland but did not know that growing the drug was illegal here.

The second defendant, Oktavian Shkombi, said that he was ‘forced’ to fulfil the role of cultivating the cannabis.

A PSNI detective constable outlined some of the facts relating to the case. They said that they had uncovered a ‘sophisticated and substantial’ cannabis factory.

The detective constable added that the estimated value of the cannabis seized at the property was £1.2million.

The court was also told that the premises, which was searched by virtue of a warrant, contained a large unit containing a cannabis factory with more than 500 plants.

A separate container was also searched and contained 105 kilogrammes of herbal cannabis in vaccum packed bags.

The Public Prosecution Service said that a full file was being prepared and both men are due to appear again in court on July 31 next.