“All along we thought Aidan was the victim”

MEMBERS of the McAnespie family have spoken about how difficult they found it listening to details about the soldier convicted of killing their brother, Aidan, almost 35 years ago.
Former British soldier, David Holden, was due to be sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for the manslaughter of the 23 year old, who was shot in the back as he made his way through the permanent checkpoint at Aughnacloy in February 1988.
Sentence has been deferred until next week by the Judge, who heard submissions from both the Public Prosecution Service and the barrister representing Holden, who is now aged 53 and was 18 at the time of the offence.
But speaking outside the court, Sean McAnespie, a brother of Aidan, expressed their family’s views after the defence related details of Holden’s life since the incident, how he has suffered and continues to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and is receiving counselling.
“We found it very difficult today that we were thinking all through the case that Aidan was the victim,” he said.
“But today it seems that Mr Holden was the victim. The only remorse was for himself and what he went through. There were no words about Aidan over the last 35 years.
“We will be able to say more after the sentencing and will all be back next Thursday.”
The court was told that Holden carried ‘guilt and shame’ and had ‘clearly expressed remorse’ for what had happened. He said that Holden had also suffered, but that his suffering was at an inferior scale to that of the McAnespie family.
