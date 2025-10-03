BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

All schools in Tyrone told to close at noon because of storm

  • 3 October 2025
All schools in Tyrone told to close at noon because of storm
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 3 October 2025
Less than a minute

ALL schools in Co Tyrone have been told to close at noon today because of the incoming storm.

The guidance was issued a short time time ago by the Education Authority (EA).

It covers all schools in counties Tyrone, Fermanagh, Derry and Antrim in the areas which are expected to be hit by the harsh weather.

Advertisement

“This decision has been taken in the interests of the safety of children, young people and staff,” said an EA spokesperson.

The Met Office weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain is in place from 2pm today until 12 noon on Saturday.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is to close a large number of facilities during the storm.

Related posts:

Tyrone nurse bringing comfort to parents of premature babies Series of events next week will celebrate Tyrone’s rich history Special talk about Tyrone heritage being held in Omagh tomorrow

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn