Allan Bresland steps down after 30 years

One of the longterm mainstays of the district’s political landscape, the DUP’s Allan Bresland has stood down from council following 30-plus years of service.

Dunamanagh-born, Allan was educated at Ballylaw Primary School and is a former lorry driver for the Water Service of Northern Ireland. In 1993, he began his political career at the then, Strabane District Council.

This week, looking back on three decades of politics, Allan Bresland remarked that one of the highlights was being able to help people.

Asked what made him join up initially, he offered, “I was persuaded into it to be honest. Sammy Rodgers, who held the seat before me, was stepping down and he came to me to see if I would be interested in taking up the seat. I was interested in politics but not too keen at the time to run for council. However, Sammy was persuasive and so I ran and got his seat on the council. It was an adjustment but, as I got in and began to learn the machinations on how council worked and got to know my fellow councillors on both sides, I really began to enjoy my position.

“I went into council to help the ordinary working people of the district, no matter what side. Any animosity and political rivalry was put aside to help the people of Strabane and district and I always worked with my fellow councillors for their betterment.

“I always felt back then, and still did up until I left council at the beginning of the month, that if I got something done for a local person, no matter what it was, then I did a great job and I enjoyed the sense of achievement which came with doing something good for people. One situation I remember was getting a man over £50,000 of money he didn’t know that he was entitled to; that was a special moment for me, being able to help that man to that extent.”

Whilst content in his role as a councillor, another job came a-calling 14 years after he first entered the political arena when Allan was approached to join ‘the big house’ in Stormont. Again, it took a bit of persuasion, this time coming all the way from the top.

“Once more, I was talked into it. This time the plea came from Dr Paisley, who phoned me personally to ask me to serve. At first I turned the offer down but, persistent as he was, he phoned me back the following day. I changed my mind and agreed to stand for election, just getting in by the skin of my teeth!

“My four years in Stormont were quite an experience; I certainly learned a lot while I was there. It was rewarding and quite tiring to be honest. It was a little like being back at school; you had to be in attendance at all times, particularly when there was a vote taking place. On days I was in Stormont, I always left the house promptly at half past six and, if there was a vote on, it wouldn’t take place till night time, sometimes as late as two in the morning! There were times I was coming down the motorway at four o’clock in the morning, having left the house nearly twenty-four hours later and then having to attend Council, back in the days when double-jobbing was allowed.

“I learned a lot and I think I did a fairly good ob. I felt a little disappointed at not getting back in. One thing I’m very proud of is that during that time, I was one of the best attendees and had one of the lowest expenditures.”

The amalgamation of Derry and Strabane councils in 2015 brought with it a raft of new challenges. However, it was an amalgamation Allan admits he wasn’t entirely happy with.

“Personally I think Strabane should have joined with Omagh, not Derry. We are a rural council whereas Derry is an urban council and I don’t think they mixed. We were told it would save us money; that hasn’t happened in my view.

As Strabane District Council, we knew who we were dealing with but the amalgamation meant there were a load of new people to get used to and build relationships with; we managed it but it was a struggle at first I admit.”

Despite his re-election to council in May’s polls by almost 1,000 first preference votes, Allan has decided now is the right time to step down, admitting his retirement had been on the cards for a while.

“My replacement, Alderman Gary Wilkinson, is already in place and I’m sure he’ll do a good job.

Allan concluded, “I think it’s now time to take life a bit easier!”