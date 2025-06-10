Alleged dealer gave drugs to his friends for free, court told

AN ALLEGED cannabis dealer told police he gave drugs to his friends for free, a court was told today.

Alan Rakszawaski (25), from Molesworth Street in Cookstown, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court.

Police obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s house yesterday.

In the house, they found 100 grams of cannabis, THC vapes and sweets, £400 cash, deal bags and other paraphernalia associated with cannabis supply.

At interview, Rakszawaski said that the cannabis was for his personal use as he smoked ‘seven to eight grams a day’ and said he gave cannabis to his friends – for free.

He also said that the cash was ‘savings’ from a previous job.

The court was informed that the defendant is also facing matters related to immigration.

Defence counsel Ciaran Roddy, applying for bail, said that the young man had no previous convictions and had made some admissions at interview.

District judge Ted Magill released Rakszawaski on his own bail of £250 with conditions not to possess any illegal drugs and to sign at a police station three times a week.