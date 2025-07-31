Almost 2,000 acres of land vested for stalled A5 plans

ALMOST 2,000 acres of land were vested for the crisis-hit plans to build a new A5 road, it has been revealed.

However, weeks after the project was overturned in the High Court, affected landowners say they are still being left in the dark.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has strongly criticised the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for its ongoing failure to meaningfully engage with farmers whose land was vested for the now-scrapped scheme. UFU policy and communications director James McCluggage said the Department’s handling of the situation has been ‘utterly inadequate’ and accused DfI of leaving hundreds of farm businesses ‘held hostage by indecision and silence’.

“This lack of engagement with landowners affected by the A5 is not a new problem,” he said. “The UFU repeatedly raised concerns about the Department’s dismissive approach toward landowners, long before the court’s ruling.

“Now, weeks after, affected farmers remain in the dark; unsure if, when or how their land will be reinstated. While a generic letter outlining vague ‘options’ has been issued, there has been no follow-up, no direct engagement and no answers to the critical questions landowners are asking. They are unable to plan for the future of their businesses.”

Mr McCluggage added, “At every stage of this process, DfI has failed to treat landowners with the basic respect they deserve. It’s unacceptable.”

Following a question in the Assembly by DUP MLA Deborah Erskine, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins revealed that a total of 1,945 acres had been purchased for the proposed Newbuildings to Aughnacloy road.

However, the project was halted after a recent High Court ruling found the Stormont plans breached new climate regulations, leaving hundreds of farm businesses in limbo.

In her Assembly response, Minister Kimmins confirmed her department is ‘in discussions with landowner agents on the extent of restoration works required’.

“As a number of options are available to landowners it is too early in the process to establish an estimate for the potential costs associated with reinstating the lands,” she said.

Plans for the new A5 were first announced in 2007, but the project has faced years of legal delays, political setbacks, and opposition from the Alternative A5 Alliance (AA5A), who favour improvements to the existing road.

Almost 60 people have been killed in collisions on the road since 2007.

Despite approval from Stormont ministers last October and an estimated cost of £1.2 billion, including £500 million from the Irish government, all plans have now been shelved.Ms Kimmins said her department is still considering how to proceed.