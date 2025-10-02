Ambitious plan to create 1,5000 jobs at new Omagh hub

OMAGH Enterprise Company has unveiled bold plans for a town-centre Digi-Campus that could host 300 businesses and create 1,500 jobs by 2035.

The announcement followed the official opening on Wednesday of the organisation’s new £6 million Digi-Hub, a state-of-the-art facility on the Old Mountfield Road designed to act as a catalyst for business growth and town-centre renewal.

The long-term vision involves transforming sites vacated by Omagh High School and Omagh Academy, once they move to the Strule Shared Education Campus, into centres for digital and AI innovation.

This forms part of a four-phase project that will see Digi-Hubs expanded across the town centre, scaling from 170 businesses and 850 jobs in the next five years to 300 businesses and 1,500 jobs by 2035.

More than 200 people, including First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, attended Wednesday’s launch event, along with the 20 new tenants already based at the Hub.

Chair of Omagh Enterprise Company, Marcus Isherwood, said the opening marked the start of a movement.

“For too long young people in Omagh have felt they must leave to succeed. Today we’re opening the doors to a new future, one where they can build their careers, their businesses and their lives right here.”

The new facility, located on Old Mountfield Road after the refurbishment of the former Omagh Health Centre, has been funded by £4 million from the British Government, £300,000 from the Department for Communities, and over £1 million from Omagh Enterprise Company.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the development as a ‘real game-changer’ for the Omagh area, adding, “This will create new jobs, grow prosperity, and bring significant benefits for local communities.”

Nicholas O’Shiel, chief executive of Omagh Enterprise Company, said Omagh has the people, the plan and the proof that regeneration works.

“This launch shows what’s possible when a community chooses ambition over decline. Omagh is not just resilient, it’s ready to lead in the digital world.”

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley commended the ‘visionary work and leadership’ shown by the team at Omagh Enterprise Company.

“The Hub will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of Omagh town, attracting investment and contributing to a reduction in vacant properties,” she added.