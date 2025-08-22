Anger after arson attack on historic Strabane building last night

ARSONISTS who set an historic building in Strabane on fire last night have been described as ‘idiots’.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze at Milltown House, the former home of Strabane Grammar School, around 10pm.

No details have been released yet about the extent of the damage caused by the blaze, but it is believed to be significant.

Advertisement

There have been plans for Strabane Rugby Club to move to the Liskey Road site, which is currently owned by the Education Authority, and develop Milltown House as its clubhouse.

A spokesperson for the club said they are ‘devastated’ by last night’s fire.

It is not the first arson attack on the historic building and there have been previous calls for better security at the site.

West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan condemned those behind the latest vandalism attack.

Posting on Facebook, he said: “Why can’t some reckless selfish idiots not just leave property alone?

“They have to destroy everything – A huge amount of work and effort is ongoing to secure a future for this site.

“Many of us are working to improve this town. Local organisations and clubs have put in hours and hours of planning – then some complete waster comes along and sets a historic building like this on fire? Why?

Advertisement

“What is achieved by this? Nothing! Historic buildings up in smoke. If it’s not this school, it’s the Mill or something else! Leave these properties alone!!!”

“Thank you to our local Fire Service for their efforts to save these buildings.”