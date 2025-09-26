Anger at fireworks being let off in Omagh as late as 3am

FRUSTRATED residents in Omagh town centre say they are being kept awake by fireworks being set off into the night – sometimes as late as after 3am.

One town centre resident told the Ulster Herald that, on one evening alone, around 30 fireworks were set off before police arrived.

“Over the last couple of weeks, they’ve gone on well into the night. One time, a firework went off after 3am.

“This is keeping people awake and is very distressing for animals and elderly residents,” they said.

Omagh councillor Stephen Donnelly urged people to ‘respect their neighbours’.

He said, “We all enjoy Halloween in Omagh with its colour and fun, but I’d encourage people to respect their neighbours and consider pets and vulnerable residents.

“We want celebrations without behaviour that risks injury or causes distress.”

Police confirmed they received reports of fireworks being thrown in the Lisanelly and Drumragh areas, and said they will continue to patrol locations where fireworks are suspected of being sold illegally.

Inspector Beatty reported that two separate seizures had been made in recent weeks.

On the first occasion, officers recovered fireworks after stopping and searching a vehicle on Kevlin Road.

Then, almost a week later, police on patrol seized a number of fireworks in the Campsie Road area after stopping a speeding vehicle late at night.