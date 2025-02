OMAGH Chamber of Commerce president John Edgar has condemned the council for ‘underhand’ communication and a lack of consultation over changes to car parking fees.

Mr Edgar said he was ‘miffed’ to learn through an online article from our WeAreTyrone website that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) had proceeded with the changes despite the Chamber’s objections.

Currently, the car park at New Brighton Place in Omagh offers a reduced fee of 40p for three hours. However, FODC has passed a motion to replace this with an hourly charge of 40p, meaning motorists will now pay £1.20 for three hours from April 1.

Advertisement

“The Chamber is totally opposed to these plans, and we outlined our objections to all councillors and committee members,” he said. “It is incredulous that this was approved without any mention of our concerns at the committee meeting.”

Mr Edgar accused the council of acting dishonestly after consulting with local businesses.

“The council sought our help in securing business cooperation for this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations, yet they failed to inform us about this motion. The first I heard of it was through a WeAreTyrone article. This was a very underhanded move, especially after we made efforts to engage businesses and raise concerns over these changes.”

An email from the Chamber to committee members and district councillors expressed strong opposition to the revised parking tariffs, but only John News, director of the environmental services committee, responded.

The Chamber’s email stated, “On Monday, February 3, our local press ran a story regarding a report that is due for discussion at the environmental services meeting on Wednesday February 5.

“Omagh Chamber of Commerce would like to place on record our strong opposition to these proposed changes to the car parking tariffs and would request that you do not approve them at the meeting.

“Firstly, I am concerned that we were not informed or consulted on the proposal.

Advertisement

“The proposal is based on the car parking strategy dated 2018-2023. I ask why there was no consultant on this proposal? Further I would raise questions as to why strategy developed in a different economic climate is now being sought to be actioned upon, two years after the end of the alleged strategic period.”

In response, Mr News wrote, “I do feel it is important to record that the Council continues to value and remains committed to working in partnership with organisations such as Omagh Chamber of Commerce to promote the district as a place to live, work, and do business.”

Mr Edgar says he is ‘deeply concerned’ about the impact of the changes.

“In a time of low public confidence in the town centre economy, this is yet another nail in the coffin for the High Street,” he said. “The council is elected to serve the people, yet public perception of the town centre is in decline. Where is this additional revenue going?

“The public has a right to know, yet the council is hiding behind confidential minutes.”

He warned that decisions like this are hastening the demise of local businesses.

“These bad decisions are contributing to the death of the High Street. Policies like this are just adding more nails to the coffin.

“It’s another punishment for the people and businesses of Omagh.”