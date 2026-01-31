Strabane’s angling fair set to cast off again in March

THOUSANDS of fishing enthusiasts are expected to descend on the River Mourne this spring when the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane hosts the 2026 North West Angling Fair.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, officially announced Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 as the dates for the annual celebration.

Jointly-organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Loughs Agency, the event will feature some of the UK and Ireland’s leading fly dressers, casters, and angling specialists. The programme will include professional casting and fly-fishing demonstrations on the River Mourne.

This year’s fair will place a particular emphasis on encouraging young people to get involved in the sport, with activities including an Under-16s Fly Tying Competition and beginner-friendly demonstrations designed for newcomers.

The Mayor, himself a keen angler, said the fair provides an ideal platform to showcase the North West as a premier angling destination.

“Our region is blessed with world-class natural resources for angling, with the Foyle, the Mourne, the Derg, and the Finn rivers all located in close proximity to Strabane.

“This fair gives us a chance to showcase that to a wide audience and encourage more visitors to come here and sample it for themselves.”

The council’s Festival and Events Officer, Catherine Ashford, said they were looking forward to welcoming a world-class lineup of fly dressers and casters to this year’s event.

“We also want to celebrate the many young people in our region who already take part in the sport and create opportunities for those who are new to fishing.”

Ciarán McGonigle, Director of Aquaculture and Shellfisheries at Loughs Agency, added, “The North West Angling Fair is a fantastic weekend for families, anglers or anyone curious to try something new.

“If you’re learning new ways to enjoy time by the water, or want to enhance your passion for angling, we are always happy to engage with people at the event.”

For updates and programme information, visit www.derrystrabane.com/anglingfair and follow NorthWestAngling on Facebook

