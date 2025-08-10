Anne Marie Fitzgerald steps down from Council after 18 years

LONG-STANDING Sinn Féin councillor Anne Marie Fitzgerald has announced she is stepping down from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council after 18 years of service.

Anne Marie, who works in the Ambulance Service, said the decision would allow her to spend more quality time with her family.

She will be replaced by Ruaídhrí Lyttle, who has pledged to continue her work in the Mid-Tyrone and Omagh areas.

Anne Marie first took on the role following the tragic death of her father, Cllr Mickey McAnespie, and went on to serve as chairperson of Omagh District Council in 2013-14, as well as chairing numerous committees and outside bodies.

“After 18 years, I believe that now is the right time to step down from council to enable me to spend more quality time with my family,” she said.

“I want to thank everyone who put their trust in myself and Sinn Féin in the local council elections, and my colleagues on council for supporting me during my time as a local councillor. It has been a great honour and privilege to have represented and served the people of Mid-Tyrone and Omagh.

“I want to wish incoming councillor Ruaídhrí Lyttle the very best and I look forward to working with him as we build towards a better, fairer and united Ireland for everyone.”

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley paid tribute saying, “During her 18 years as a councillor, Anne Marie has worked passionately on behalf of the community she has represented, always striving to secure positive outcomes for people on everyday bread and butter issues as well as wider matters of importance for the community.

“On behalf of the party and in a personal capacity, I want thank Anne Marie for her many years of commitment and service as a Sinn Féin councillor and for the sterling contribution she has made.”

Ruaídhrí Lyttle also praised his predecessor, stating, “Anne Marie has worked tirelessly for her local community for 18 years as councillor and I am determined to carry on her legacy and work to continue delivering for the people of Mid-Tyrone and Omagh.

“I am excited to get started and be part of a strong Sinn Féin team in Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.”