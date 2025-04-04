Another man due in court today over Adam Krzan’s murder

Another man is due to appear in court today in connection with the murder of Adam Krzan in Dungannon earlier this year.

Mr Krzan, 71, died shortly after he was found badly injured on the living room floor of a flat at Corrainey Park on Thursday, February 27.

The pensioner was originally from Poland but had lived in Dungannon for around 20 years.

Several people were questioned by police in the days after the attack.

As part of their investigation, PSNI officers yesterday arrested two men, aged 33 and 34.

The 33-year-old has been charged with Mr Krzan’s murder and is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court today.

Police this morning said the 34-year-old man will also appear at the same court, charged with a number of offences including assisting an offender, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.