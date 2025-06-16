Another setback in fight for a new youth centre in Strabane

PLANS for a new youth centre in Strabane have suffered another blow.

According to a local MLA, the Education Authority said in July 2000 the creation of a new facility for young people in the town was a ‘top priority’.

SDLP West Tyrone Daniel McCrossan said he was told in 2021 by the then Education Minister Michelle McIlveen that the new youth centre would be open by December 2023.

However, there is no sign yet of the proposed centre opening, and the current Education Minister Paul Givan has ruled out any good news in the near future.

In a question at the Northern Ireland Assembly, Mr McCrossan asked the Education Minister if provision had been made in his budget to provide a new youth centre in Strabane.

In response, Mr Givan said: “Unfortunately, my Department continues to face significant capital pressures and there continues to be no funding available to progress youth capital projects in this financial year.”