BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Another suspected arson attack at derelict Omagh building

  • 22 September 2025
Another suspected arson attack at derelict Omagh building
The St Lucia site in Omagh.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 22 September 2025
Less than a minute

IT is believed another fire was started last night at an historic derelict building in Omagh.

Police attended following reports of suspicious behaviour at St Lucia Barracks at 7pm where smoke was observed coming from one of the properties.

There have been a number of arson incidents at the former army base in recent years.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are now appealing for anyone who may have observed persons within the area, or around the footpaths, acting suspiciously. Please contact 101 and quote reference CC1232 21/09/25.”

 

Related posts:

Plans for new sports pitch at Omagh children’s home People urged to swap Halloween costumes at Omagh event Omagh to miss out on Halloween fireworks display again

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn