Another suspected arson attack at derelict Omagh building

IT is believed another fire was started last night at an historic derelict building in Omagh.

Police attended following reports of suspicious behaviour at St Lucia Barracks at 7pm where smoke was observed coming from one of the properties.

There have been a number of arson incidents at the former army base in recent years.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are now appealing for anyone who may have observed persons within the area, or around the footpaths, acting suspiciously. Please contact 101 and quote reference CC1232 21/09/25.”