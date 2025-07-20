Appeal after arson attack in Dromore

Police are appealing for information after caravans were set alight in Dromore on July 11.

A spokesperson said, “Shortly before 7.30pm, police received a report that a car and two caravans were on fire in the Galbally Road area.

“Police attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who have deemed this deliberate ignition.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time of the fires or to anyone who may have footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1660 of 11/07/25.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/