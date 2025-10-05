Appeal after trailer stolen in Castlederg

POLICE are appealing for information after a trailer was stolen in the Castlederg area.

The trailer was stolen from the Garvetagh Road area between September 29 and October 4 (Saturday).

A police spokesperson said, “It is described as being blue with silver mid flaps, and a red stamp on the front plate which states McIlwaine Trailers.

“It also has three different wheel hubs on the axles.”

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 25 of 05/10/25.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/