Appeal aims to reunite dog found in Strabane with its owner

A local council is trying to reunited a lost dog with its owner.
The female Collie was found yesterday in the Donagheady Road area of Strabane.
It is now under the care of the dog warden department at Derry City and Strabane District Council.
The owner can claim the dog by contacting 028 71 253 253 or 07734 128096 out of hours.
“Proof of ownership is required,” said a council spokesperson.
“We don’t deal with queries on social media please contact us directly.”
