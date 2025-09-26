BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Appeal for information about horse in Tyrone which is missing

  • 26 September 2025
Appeal for information about horse in Tyrone which is missing
The larger horse went missing this week.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 26 September 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE are appealing for information for a horse which has gone missing in Tyrone.

The pictured large mare, which was in foal, went missing from a field on the Aghaboy Road in Greencastle on September 20.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you noticed anything suspicious, or if the horse has wandered on to your property, please contact us on 101 and quote reference CW1028 of 20th September.”

Advertisement

Related posts:

97-year-old Seskinore farmer still keen to get behind the wheel Eskra farmer to host special grasscheck event on Thursday Deer-poachers targeting private estate in Newtownstewart

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn