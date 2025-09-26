Appeal for information about horse in Tyrone which is missing

POLICE are appealing for information for a horse which has gone missing in Tyrone.
The pictured large mare, which was in foal, went missing from a field on the Aghaboy Road in Greencastle on September 20.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you noticed anything suspicious, or if the horse has wandered on to your property, please contact us on 101 and quote reference CW1028 of 20th September.”
