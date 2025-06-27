Appeal for information about young man last seen in Omagh

POLICE are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a young man last seen in Omagh yesterday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI in Omagh said they are concerned in relation to the whereabouts of Alex Breadon.

“Alex was last seen on the Old Montfield Road, Omagh, at approximately 11:00 26th June 2025.

“He was last seen wearing all black clothing and in the company of a female.

“If you have seen Alex or are aware of his whereabouts please phone 101 quoting Reference CC822 26/06/25.”