Appeal for more organ donors

AN Omagh man who underwent a successful heart transplant at an English hospital seven years ago has spoken about the importance of organ donation.

Speaking during Organ Donation Week, Stephen Kee highlighted the significant impact a donor can have on a recipient such as himself.

Mr Kee experienced heart failure due to a virus in 2016 and thanks to the gift of a heart transplant at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, England, he is now ‘back on the go’.

Advertisement

The Omagh man, who is secretary of the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association, said, “It is important to say that although we now have opt-out legislation, everyone should still sign the register and have the conversation with immediate family to make everything clear.

“Any one at any time could find themselves in need of an organ donation, regardless of their health.

“Organ donation doesn’t just save lives, it saves families, careers and relationships.”

Mr Kee also highlighted the important message that, “This is not about me. It is about what others have done for me and what we can all do for other people.

“Through my work with the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association I have met families who have experienced great tragedy.

“Through the worst of times though they take some comfort from the fact that loved ones organs have been donated and lives have been saved.”

Mr Kee was the first person from Ireland to become a committee member with the Freeman Association before becoming trustee and secretary.

Advertisement

The Freeman Hospital is one of the most experienced and successful solid organ transplant centres in the UK.

Thanks to organ donations, nearly 4,600 transplants were carried out in the UK in 2022/23, but with an estimated waiting list of around 7,000 people, more donors are urgently needed.