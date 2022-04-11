Appeal for witnesses after man hit by vehicle in Omagh

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was hit by a vehicle in Omagh last month.
The collision occurred on James Street, at the junction with John Street at around 4pm on March 30.
One man, aged in his sixties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1322 30/03/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
