POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a ‘significant’ sum of money was stolen from a vulnerable pensioner in Omagh.

The incident occurred on the Beltany Road, near the Mellon Country Inn, around 8pm last night (Saturday July 19).

A spokesperson said, “Police are investigating the theft of a significant sum of cash from a vulnerable elderly gentleman on the Beltany Road, Omagh.

“We’re appealing for witnesses who may have seen a male wearing a dark top and grey trousers, walking on the Beltany Road near the Mellon Country Inn around 8pm on Saturday.

“This male walked from the direction of Omagh and returned in the same direction, entering a waiting car.