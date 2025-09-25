Appeal launched to bring Strabane man home from France

A YOUNG Strabane man with Down Syndrome remains in intensive care in Paris after falling seriously ill during a family holiday – and his plight has sparked a local fundraising appeal.

Julian McIntyre, who was visiting Disneyland Paris with his parents Lynda and Bill, was rushed to hospital the day before the family was due to return home. Doctors discovered fluid in his lungs, an abscess in one lung, and a viral infection, leaving him unfit to travel.

Family friend Sandra Friel described the family’s ordeal.

Advertisement

“Julian had previously been in Disneyland Florida which he absolutely loved and wanted to see the Paris one so Bill and Lynda took him,” she explained.

“They were supposed to come back on Thursday but Julian took really sick the day before and had to be rushed to a hospital in Paris. After draining some of the fluid Julian was found to have an abscess in one of his lungs and is in intensive care at the hospital. Lynda and Bill are both worried sick and are absolutely knackered.”

She added, “Things are further complicated by Bill being in a wheelchair and has to spend most of the time alone in the hotel while Lynda spends most of her time in the hospital. There’s also the language barrier and the family don’t know whether their insurance will cover the cost of Julian’s care, as they were due back on Thursday. It is costing them an absolute fortune in taxis and staying at the hotel longer than anticipated.

“To be fair, both the hospital and hotel have been fantastic to the family but it’s a very worrying time.”

Sandra also outlined the urgent next steps required to bring the family home.

“The only way Julian could possibly be flown home, when he’s well enough, is by air ambulance so I’m doing my best to appeal for people to help fundraise in any and all ways possible,” she continued.

“We don’t have an actual cost but a current estimation is around £30,000. Plus there’s also the cost of a flight for Bill because, while Lynda could go in the helicopter with Julian, Bill would need a plane journey.”

Advertisement

On the community spirit in Strabane, she said, “Lynda and Bill are strong people and don’t want to bother anyone but, if anyone needed their help, they would be the first to lend a hand. Strabane is a great town and when the chips are down, Strabane always steps up. We need to bring Julian home, no matter what.”

A charity concert is being organised by country singer Katelynn Kennedy, Julian’s favourite artist, and a GoFundMe has been set up.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by going to GoFundMe.com and searching for ‘Let’s Get Julian Home’.

Sandra can also be contacted at ssandrafriel775@gmail.com and through Facebook as Sandra P Friel.