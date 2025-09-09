BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Appeal lodged over planning refusal for new house in Carrickmore

  • 9 September 2025
The plan was to build the house on a site on Camlough Road.
THE owner of land in Carrickmore is appealing a decision to refuse him planning permission for a new house on the site.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last month refused planning permission for the house and an adjacent detached garage on a site at 120 Camlough Road.

Council planning officers said the proposed properties would cause ‘detrimental change’ to the rural character of the surrounding area.

The officers said the proposed house would become ‘unduly prominent’ in the local landscape due to the ‘lack of integration and unacceptable siting, ridge height and prominent driveway/access’.

The owner of the land, Kevin McAleer, has now lodged an appeal over the council’s decision with the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

PAC officials will study all the details of the applications before making a decision on the appeal.

