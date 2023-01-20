Armed robbery at Cookstown shop

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of an armed robbery at a shop in Cookstown last night.

Police say that a masked man brandishing a knife entered a shop in Union Street, just before 7.25pm demanding money from a female member of staff.

After obtaining a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes he ran down a nearby alleyway.

Detective Inspector Ryan from the PSNI said, “Shortly before 7.25pm, it was reported that a masked man entered a shop in the area armed with a knife. The man demanded money from a female member of staff and made off on foot down an alleyway with a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes following the incident. The female staff member was not injured but left badly shaken.

“The man is described as being 6ft3 in height, wearing a grey/black coloured hooded top, grey coloured gloves and black and white trainers.”

Police have said that enquiries are continuing and they would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1846 19/01/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .