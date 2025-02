A COMMUNITY group has raised concerns over the number of registered sex offenders in Tyrone, urging authorities to prioritise public protection over offender rights.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request by online group ‘Warriors of Children’ revealed that Dungannon has the highest number of registered sex offenders in the county, with 48 recorded as of November 2024. Omagh follows closely with 43, while Strabane has 30 and Cookstown 21.

The group, which exposes sex offenders across the North, said these figures indicate certain areas are becoming ‘hot spots’ for offenders.

“Our worry is how some areas are now turning into hotspots,” a spokesperson said. “This could be due to hostels in specific locations or because more victims are coming forward to report crimes and seek justice.”

They also voiced frustration over the lack of awareness and transparency regarding offender numbers.

“The public hasn’t been fully informed of the total number of offenders in the country because it has been brushed under the carpet for so long,” the spokesperson added.

While some councillors have acknowledged growing concerns, the group believes more political action is needed.

“These figures will only keep climbing. We need a stronger focus on protecting communities rather than prioritizing the rights of offenders. Public safety should come first.”

According to the Public Protection Arrangements Northern Ireland (PPANI), 221 sex offenders were in prison across the North as of December last year.

However, ‘Warriors of Children’ warns that not all offenders are registered or reported, meaning the real number could be significantly higher.

A PSNI spokesperson said the force works within the PPANI framework to manage sex offenders based on their assessed risk level.

“High-risk offenders are managed through a multi-agency approach, while lower-risk offenders are monitored by a single agency,” they explained. “Our responsibilities include risk assessment, offender engagement, and preventative measures such as Sexual Offences Prevention Orders.”