Arrest warrant issued for man living in Castlederg

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for a man who was given numerous opportunities to appear in court on public order charges.

Joszef Hornyeki (70), from Derg Fold, Castlderg, was convicted in his absence of damaging an ambulance and assaulting a paramedic on December 5 2024.

The case was listed on a number of occasions at Enniskillen Magistrates Court where initially a defence lawyer advised he was working with Hornyeki ‘through an intermediary’ but this had later ceased.

Advertisement

After reading the file she ordered convictions on all charges and issued a warrant for Hornyeki’s arrest.