Arrested Strabane man due to appear in court tomorrow

  • 12 October 2025
The case is due before Enniskillen court.
WeAre Tyrone - 12 October 2025
A 47-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area yesterday on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child is due to appear in court tomorrow.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, and arranging or facilitating the commission of sex offence against a child.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.

