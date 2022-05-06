Arrests made after fight on Sion Mills’ Main Street

Several people have been arrested in Sion Mills after police were called to the scene of a fight in the village’s Main Street on Friday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police received a report at around 7.20am of a fight on Main Street in the village. Officers responded and attended the scene where they located two men who had both sustained head injuries. Both men, who are aged in their twenties, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and taken to hospital for treatment.

“While at the scene, police also arrested a woman aged in her twenties, on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. She was further arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on police and is in custody at this time.”

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Finlay added, “An investigation is underway, and we’ve been in the area making enquiries in relation to this incident. I am appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or captured it on their mobile phone or dash cam, to get in touch.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 262 of 06/02/22.