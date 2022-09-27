Arson attack on a van in Omagh

POLICE are appealing for information following an arson attack on a van in the Beltany Road area of Omagh during the early hours of Monday morning.

Inspector Taylor said, “Shortly before 2am it was reported to police that a white Renault Master box van that had been parked in the area was set alight.

“We are treating this incident as arson and the van was completely burnt out as a result of the fire.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash-cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 124 of 26/09/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/<http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/