Artigarvan: Diversions in place after serious collision

DIVERSIONS are in place after a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Berry Hill Road, Artigarvan.

Officers from the PSNI and their colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are attending the road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place for west-bound traffic at the junction with the Leakpatrick Road, and for east-bound traffic at the junction with the Ballyskeagh Road.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and if you can seek an alternative route for any journeys.