Assault accused seeks permission to watch Champions League final

A Tyrone man accused of assaulting a police officer and being in possession of an offensive weapon in public has been refused permission to watch the Champions League final in a pub.

Conor McNulty, of Lismore Grove, Sion Mills, who has 108 previous convictions, appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court last Thursday seeking a bail variation for the big match between Manchester City and Italian footballing giants Inter Milan on Saturday night.

Under his bail conditions, McNulty is not allowed to consume alcohol in a public place.

Objecting to bail, a PSNI officer told the court that the defendant had more alcohol-related convictions than he could list.

He added, “I would have to have my head checked to agree to bail under these circumstances.”

Refusing the application, district judge Alana McSorley said that she could not agree that the reasons put forward by McNulty’s solicitor would warrant him having is bail varied to allow him to watch a football match in a pub.

The solicitor had earlier claimed that his client was a huge football fan.

Addressing the defendant directly, Ms McSorley said, “Mr McNulty you will just have to watch the UEFA Champion League final at home on your sofa.”

McNulty will return to Strabane Magistrates Court on July 6.