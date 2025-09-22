Assembly backs motion calling for work on new A5 to begin

A motion calling on the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure construction of the A5 scheme begins before the end of this Assembly mandate was passed today.

The motion, brought forward by the SDLP and amended by the UUP, called for work on the long-awaited project commence to begin within the current mandate which runs until 2027.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, who tabled the motion, said, “After a heated debate with the Executive parties, the Assembly has sent a clear message: get the A5 built – no more excuses, no more delays.

Advertisement

“This motion demands that construction begins before the end of this mandate. Too many lives have been lost, too many families left grieving. Enough is enough – the time for dithering is over. The people of the West deserve better.”

Speaking ahead of the debate, Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan described the A5 as a ‘flagship Executive project’ and urged progress on its delivery.

Sinn Féin had put forward its own amendment, which was defeated, along with a DUP amendment that called for changes to the Climate Change Act 2022.

Ms Brogan said, “The A5 has been the scene of heartbreak for far too many families, and transforming this road remains an absolute priority for Sinn Féin. Most importantly, building this road will save lives, but it will also cut journey times between the north west and Dublin and act as an economic driver for surrounding communities.

“The Infrastructure Minister is taking all the necessary steps to move this project forward, including an appeal against the ruling that blocked progress earlier this year. The intervention of Minister Andrew Muir to support this appeal was welcome.

“Political co-operation across the Assembly is vital. Collective effort can deliver this hugely important project. As a flagship Executive priority, ministers must continue working together to build a safer A5 – a road of huge importance to the entire island of Ireland.”