Attack on road sign in Coagh being treated as hate crime

POLICE are treating damage to a dual language sign in Tyrone as a hate crime.

Cookstown neighbourhood police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage to a dual language road sign on Ballinderry Bridge Road into the village of Coagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The damage is believed to have occurred between the evening of Friday 13th and the evening of Saturday 14th February, 2026. Police are treating this as a hate crime and our enquiries are ongoing in relation to the incident.

“Police would like to appeal to anyone who may have area and noticed anything suspicious to come forward.

“Police would also appeal to those who may have relevant dash-cam footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference CC1575 of 14/02/26.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”