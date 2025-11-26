Attempt made to set a car on fire in Strabane this morning

POLICE are appealing for information after an attempt was made to set a car on fire in Strabane earlier today.

Officers on patrol, shortly before 3.30am, were alerted to a parked car in the Ballycolman Avenue area, which appeared to be on fire.

Officers found there was a small fire on one of the front tyres and were able to extinguish it.

Minor damage was caused to the vehicle as a result of the incident, which is being treated as an attempted arson.

Police appeal to witnesses, or anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity, to report it by calling 101, quoting reference 82 of 26/11/25.

Police are also keen to hear from any motorists in the area at the time who may have relevant dash cam footage that could assist.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting 82 of 26/11/25. You can also submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/