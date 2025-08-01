Aughnacloy man caught driving at 114mph near Ballygawley

AN Auchnacloy man caught driving at 114mph has avoided a driving ban after his employer pleaded for leniency.

Cathal Rafferty (27), of Whitelough Road, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to speeding.

He was detected driving a Volkswagen Golf at 114mph on the Tullyvar Road near Ballygawley on May 17 – 54mph over the legal limit.

Representing himself, Rafferty apologised and admitted he was aware of the risks to both himself and other road users.

He told the court he had been attempting to overtake a vehicle he’d been ‘stuck behind’ for some time.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare described the speed as ‘exceptionally high’ and questioned why he shouldn’t impose an immediate disqualification.

Rafferty submitted a letter from his employer highlighting his importance to the company and the financial consequences he would face if banned from driving.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the offence, the employer requested a monetary penalty instead.

Judge O’Hare said that without the reference, he would have disqualified Rafferty on the spot.

Instead, Rafferty was handed six penalty points and fined £250.