Aughnacloy man with 255 convictions back before the courts again

AN Aughnacloy man with 255 previous convictions who spat at police while intoxicated, has been ordered to carry out community and also compensate the officers he assaulted.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Bernard John McDonagh (54), of Sydney Lane.

The court heard that on January 12 at approximately 7pm, police received a report of a domestic incident at McDonagh’s address.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, police noted that McDonagh was intoxicated and was arrested and cautioned.

When he was put into a police car, McDonagh began to struggle and spat on the arresting officer. He was further arrested for assault and a spit guard was applied before he was transferred to a police cell van.

When taken into custody and interviewed, McDonagh admitted that he had a lot to drink and couldn’t remember what had happened, but apologised for the assault on police.

A defence solicitor echoed the sentiment of McDonagh’s apology and told the court that McDonagh’s last charge of assaulting an officer was in 2013.

He further stated that McDonagh had co-operated fully with the court and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Rafferty told McDonagh that he was tempted to impose a custodial sentence due to his ‘appalling’ record but noted that it has ‘tailed off’ in recent years.

McDonagh was ordered to carry out 140 hours of community service and as well, pay a total of £140 in compensation to the officer he assaulted.