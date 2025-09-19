Aughnacloy man’s success at international skills competition

A PLUMBING apprentice from Aughnacloy has earned a Medallion for Excellence at the prestigious EuroSkills competition in Herning, Denmark.

Competing as part of Team UK, Andrew McCann stood out in the Plumbing and Heating category, showcasing the high level of skill and dedication he has developed at South West College.

Now employed by Anderson Mechanical Services, Andrew’s success is a proud moment for both his family and his training providers at South West College. The 20-year-old, who has spent years honing his craft, was selected to represent the UK in this elite competition, which is a key part of the lead-up to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the global “skills olympics.”

Advertisement

Celine McCartan, principal and chief executive of South West College, congratulated Andrew on his incredible achievement. She said, “This success reflects the dedication, skill, and hard work Andrew has put into his training. It’s also a testament to the support from his employer, Anderson Mechanical Services, and his family. We couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Andrew’s achievement is a significant milestone, not only in his career but also for the region, as it highlights the top-tier talent coming from South West College and the local apprenticeship programme.

After EuroSkills, Andrew will continue his training with WorldSkills UK, focusing on his preparation for the next WorldSkills competition in Shanghai, set for 2026. This global event, often referred to as the ‘skills Olympics’, will bring together young professionals from all over the world to compete at the highest level.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the result,” Andrew said. “It’s been an amazing experience, and I’m excited to continue developing my skills and representing Team UK in the future.”

South West College offers a range of apprenticeship programmes that provide students with the opportunity to follow in Andrew’s footsteps and excel in their chosen fields. To find out more, visit www.swc.ac.uk.