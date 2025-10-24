Avian Influenza Prevention Zone to be introduced

AGRICULTURE Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed that an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) will be introduced across the North from just after midnight on Saturday, November 1.

It comes after a recent cull at a farm near Omagh, where more than 20,000 birds were culled following the detection of a suspected case of bird flu.

The AIPZ introduces a legal requirement for all bird keepers to adhere to strict biosecurity measures. This applies to everyone who keeps birds — whether pet owners, commercial flock managers, or those with small backyard or hobby flocks.

The announcement was made this morning by Minister Muir and Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher.

Speaking about the introduction of the new measures, Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said, “The measures in the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone include stringent, mandatory biosecurity protocols to help prevent the spread of the disease from wild birds or other sources to poultry. These include a requirement that poultry and other captive birds are provided with food and water to which wild birds have no access, as well as mandatory rules on cleansing and disinfection.

There is currently no requirement for poultry to be housed, and bird gatherings are not prohibited at this stage, but this will be kept under constant review.”

He added, “I would encourage all flock keepers — even those with just one bird — to review and strengthen their biosecurity practices to help prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock. Avian Influenza can have significant and devastating impacts on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy. It is imperative that we do not become complacent.”

Announcing the introduction of the AIPZ, Minister Muir said, “With the onset of winter migration, the risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) being introduced via wild birds is heightened. An outbreak of HPAI can have devastating consequences for affected flocks and for our wider industry. I am therefore asking all bird keepers to take the necessary steps to protect your birds, the Northern Ireland flock, and the broader agri-food sector.

“The biosecurity measures required under the AIPZ are vital tools in our fight against this disease, and I am pleased that we have been able to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in the Republic of Ireland, where similar mandatory biosecurity measures for all poultry and captive birds will come into effect at the same time as the AIPZ in Northern Ireland.”