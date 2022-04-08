Aviary in Omagh hopes to get off to a flyer this weekend

THE Aviary Bar will blow a breath of fresh air into Omagh’s hospitality industry when it opens tomorrow (Friday) night, creating 20 new jobs immediately… with the promise of even more employment opportunities becoming available when the kitchen fires up in a few weeks.
The project belongs to two Derry men, Steven Doherty and Martin Strawbridge, and their ambition will see them rejuvenate the Old Market Place premises, formerly the home of ‘The Clock’, ‘Tingles’, and ‘The Vault’, and attempt to once again make it an essential part of Omagh’s nightlife scene.
Steven and Martin said the new venue will have a stage on both floors, and will aspire to be ‘a pub with a reputation for good live music’.
Michael McIvor, one of the staff members who has been at the forefront of the redevelopment of the Old Market Place premises, added, “We are privileged and honoured to be moving into a venue that has such a rich heritage in this town.”
He continued, “The premises, which from tomorrow will be open for business as The Aviary, has moved through several iconic incarnations, each marking a distinct era in the lives of many people around the Omagh area.”
Michael reminisced, “As long back as I can remember, this building has been a pub, and a special place for generations of local people.
“When I was young it was ‘The Clock’, then when I started going out it was ‘Tingles’, and then, in later years, it became ‘The Vault’.”
But a few years ago, the establishment closed its doors and went into a deep freeze, but there will be many hearts warmed by its return.
Michael concluded, “Now it’s back, but we aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel. We are getting in good staff so that our service is tip-top, we will have ten beers on draft, and we want to have music every Thursday through to Sunday. We want to do it right.”
