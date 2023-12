FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council (FODC) claim that they have now initiated plans to work with a team of ‘sound experts’ to get to the source of the hum that has harassed the inhabitants of Omagh for the last few months.

The nighttime noise, which has been a nuisance for some and the cause of sleep deprivation for others, has pervaded the town since at least October.

However, despite widespread intrigue and an attendant desire to detect the origin of the bewildering buzz, nobody has yet managed to come up with a compelling case explaining where the sound is coming from.

On Monday afternoon, however, following on from similar indications made in recent weeks, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council told the UH, “The council is currently liaising with a specialist noise company to assist with the ongoing investigation in relation to the ‘humming’ noise in Omagh.”

They continued, “Unfortunately, we cannot provide any further information at this time, as this may prejudice the investigation. The council will provide an update in the future once the investigation is complete.”

It now remains unclear just how close the local authority is to getting a grip on the cause of this curious noise, and how long it will be until some concrete answers are provided.