Bail refused after drugs discovered in Strabane search

A thirty-year-old man has been remanded in custody in relation to the search of a Strabane house in which drugs and cash were recovered.

Ross Jonathan Roy Hawkes (30) from Crocknacor Road, Omagh is charged with possessing and intending to supply cocaine, cannabis and the prescription-only drugs Pregabalin and Diazepam.

It is further alleged he was in possession of criminal property. Offending is alleged to have occurred on 11 March. A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Dungannon Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

She explained police conducted a search of a house in Strabane at which Hawkes was present with his partner and their young baby. He confirmed there was a quantity of cocaine, cannabis and cash in the property that his partner was unaware of.

Officers recovered 171gms of cannabis, 80 prescription tablets and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £3500, as well as over £3000 cash.

Hawke was arrested and remained “largely silent” during interview except to state the items seized did not belong to his partner.

Objecting to bail the officer said there is a previous record for drug offences for which Hawkes is currently carrying out Community Service.

There were also concerns that the seized drugs were stored at low-level and could have been accessed and ingested by the child.

In addition, “He failed to provide PINs to phones which were also seized and police are concerned if granted bail he would continue to participate in the supply of drugs. At this point we are not fully aware of his involvement in any organised crime gangs but we suspect there may be on a large scale.”

A defence barrister conceded there are relevant convictions on record but suggested Hawkes could be released to reside with his mother and brother.

In terms of the cannabis the defence said Hawkes is prescribed this which is dispatched in packages of 60gms and he is entitled to hold a stock of up to 180gms and “In order to have this a person must be assessed by doctors.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty enquired, “Did they prescribe the cocaine?”

The defence replied, “No, just the cannabis. The cocaine, to the defendant’s knowledge weighs around 28gms with a value of around £120. It’s a relatively small amount and for his own personal use.

The judge asked what Hawkes worked at and when informed he was unemployed retorted, “So how does he have cocaine and over £3000 cash?

While the defence didn’t wish to speculate he added Hawkes partner “will lay claim” to some of the cash.

“What does she work at?” asked Judge Rafferty

He was informed she is also unemployed to which the judge said, “obviously just two assiduous savers.”

Challenged on why Hawkes didn’t provide his PINs, the defence said “that may change”.

Refusing bail Judge Rafferty said, “Doing so may improve his chances of being released.”

Hawkes was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link at Strabane Magistrates Court on 20 March