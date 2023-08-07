Bail refused for man accused of offences relating to theft spree

A 34-YEAR-OLD man who is accused of a string of offences including assaulting an elderly man, has had an application for bail denied.

Mark Loughrey of no fixed abode, Derry appeared via video-link at Dungannon Magistrates court on Friday 4. Altogether he was charged with two counts of stealing and damaging vehicles, two charges of assault, drink driving and handling stolen goods from Donegal.

The court heard that on December 15 2022, Loughrey was seen in Castlefinn at 6pm following reports of a robbery of €500.

He was spotted in a black North-Face jacket leaving in a red Citroën Berlingo van.

The same van was later seen abandoned at 7pm on Fort Road outside Castlederg.

It was alleged that Loughrey stole a Mitsubishi Shotgun from the property on Fort Road and drove to the Ballymongan Road in Killeter.

When driving on the Ballymongan Road Loughrey was said to have abandoned the car in a field and made way on foot to a nearby house.

Upon entering the house he was met by a 68-year-old woman and her 75-year-old husband, who recognised Loughrey from Alcoholics Anonymous (AA).

The court heard that the Derry man attempted to steal car keys from the couple’s kitchen and when confronted, he pushed the 75-year-old to the ground and punched him.

The defendant is alleged to have punched the 68-year-old in the ear and exited the house to steal the Volkswagen Golf.

The 68-year-old woman immediately rang her son about the incident and the son proceeded to drive towards the house, seeing the VW Golf being driven by Loughrey.

The alleged victims’ son then chased Loughrey up a dead end road and when cornered, Loughrey was said to have rammed into the son’s car. However, the son was able to detain Loughrey and brought him back to the family house, where police later arrested him.

Upon searching the defendant the police found €500 in cash and brought him to Omagh police station, where he proceeded with a no-comment interview.

On Friday, the detective constable told the court that a breath sample was taken and Loughrey showed a result of 61μg/100ml of breath.

The constable proceeded to tell the court that police are concerned that there is a ‘high likelihood’ that Loughry will reoffend, citing a previous 99 convictions, with 11 further convictions in the Republic of Ireland.

Furthermore, the police had concerns that if released, Loughrey would potentially interfere with witnesses.

However, the defence solicitor noted that the proposed bail address was in Armagh and that the likelihood of interference was ‘unlikely’.

The defence proposed that bail should be granted on the ‘conditions that Loughrey is banned from entering certain geographical areas.’

However, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said that, “I cannot grant bail given the significant weight of evidence.”

“I refuse bail on the grounds that there is a risk of further offending and a potential risk of interference with witnesses,” said Judge Ranaghan.

Loughrey will appear again before Strabane Magistrates court by video-link on August 24.