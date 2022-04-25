Bail refused for woman who faces assault charge

A WOMAN who faces charges including grievous bodily harm with intent in Strabane and disorderly behaviour in Castlederg has been refused bail.

Deborah Kelly (45) of Tullymore Road in Derry is charged on February 13, 2022, with grievous bodily harm with intent and on the same date entering as a trespasser a property at Bridge Street in Strabane.

She is also charged with disorderly behaviour at the Forge Bar in Castlederg on October 9, 2021, and with three counts of assaulting and resisting police and making threats to kill.

A defence solicitor said Kelly was a mother of three who had been subject to quite stringent bail conditions.

He added that while there was a very significant record, there was also a significant gap between it and the offences before the court.

However, a PSNI officer said the victim in the case is ‘terrified’ of the defendant, and that the complaint still stands. He said one of the charges related to a laceration of the face of the victim by a glass or bottle.

The District Judge, John Connolly, said that an application for bail was made in the High Court in February and that he could not be satisfied that there are grounds for a fresh bail application.

The case was adjourned.