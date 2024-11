AN award-winning Omagh firm has announced a major expansion which it hopes will increase its workforce to more than 100 employees if given the go-head.

Mullaghmore Bakery is seeking planning permission for the re-development of the former Naturelle Consumer Products factory on the Mountjoy Road.

The new state-of-the-art premises will include a ‘Made in Omagh’ bakery/coffee shop.

Established in 1980 by John and Kathleen Corrigan, the firm currently employs 80 people at separate sites on the Gortush Industrial Estate.

But Damian Corrigan, head of the product development team, said the ambitious plans earmarked for the new town centre base were ‘vital’ for future growth.

“Our intention is that our relocation to this key town centre site will facilitate our continued growth, with a particular emphasis on expanding our exporting potential to the UK,” he said.

“At the moment we are leasing a number of units at Gortrush Industrial Estate which we have outgrown.

“Relocating to the former Naturelle Consumer Products site will enable us to have all of our employees and production facilities on one purpose-built site.”

“It is an exciting proposal which will provide us with more space, help create jobs and expand our production base. This will also ensure that our future growth and as well as helping to further rejuvenate this area of Omagh.

“Around 35 per-cent of our business is currently export-based. There is significant opportunities for bakeries here to being supplying to the UK and at the moment the restrictions of our current site are preventing us from fully utilise our export potential.”

Mullaghmore Bakery currently produces over 150 products as well as supplying businesses and retail outlets.

It has developed into a multi-million company, while also retaining the core values of a home-baked quality.

Initially based in the Mullaghmore area of Omagh, their range of produces have grown to include a variety of morning breads. The company is also bow being guided by a second and third generation of the Corrigan family.

The proposed development is for the refurbishment and extension to the existing disused factory building on the Mountjoy Road.

The new state-of-the-art commercial bakery will consist of a refurbishment of the existing two-storey office section to the front of the property, the refurbishment and extension of the manufacturing section to the rear and the change of use of part of the ground floor to the bakery/coffee shop.

Prime location

“This a prime location and our main goal is to get the factory up-and-running here. We currently see many customers at our base at Gortrush and the opportunity for a new coffee shop and bakery will help to further development this,” he added.

“This is very much the next step for us as a company.”

Peter Dolan of ADP Architects in Omagh, said that they are ‘excited’ to be involved in the Mullaghmore Bakery project.

“It’s great to see an existing derelict building being brought back to life and this project along with the redevelopment of the old health centre site will revitalise this part of Omagh,” Mr Dolan said.

“A local company investing heavily in the local area, bringing jobs and a derelict building back to life is a good news story.”