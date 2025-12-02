Ballygawley family’s anger over problems at vital respite centre

A PARENT from the Ballygawley area whose daughter receives respite care at Woodlawn House in Dungannon has sharply criticised the Southern Trust over ongoing problems that are leaving many families without vital support.

The man – who asked not to be named – described the growing uncertainty facing those who rely on Woodlawn for short breaks from caring for relatives with complex needs.

“This is a crucial facility for families like ours,” he said.

“We used to be able to plan ahead based on their calendar of availability, but that’s no longer the case.

“Respite was our lifeline. A few days’ break allowed us to recharge and meant we could keep our loved ones out of the care system. We looked forward to it, and it worked. But that reassurance and certainty doesn’t exist now.”

He said bookings are now routinely cancelled at short notice.

“You might have a date confirmed and suddenly it’s gone. I’ve lost count of the number of times we were due respite and then told it was no longer available.”

Concerns about the service have escalated in recent months, with fears that staffing shortages are forcing Woodlawn to operate only part-time.

“Woodlawn is now effectively a part-time unit, maybe running only three days a week,” he added. “Staff appear burned out because there’s no work-life balance.”

He welcomed last week’s meeting between families and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, describing it as constructive.

“We’re encouraged that he has asked for monthly updates on the situation,” he said.

“If carers – whether in facilities, in the community, or at home – don’t get a break, the whole system is in danger of breaking down.

“Woodlawn is the only respite facility of its kind in the entire Southern Trust area, which shows just how important it is.”